Radio industry’s big IMRO bash in Kilkenny this Friday

The Irish radio world returns to Kilkenny this weekend for the industry’s biggest bash.​

The IMRO awards will see close to a thousand presenters, producers, journalists, DJs and others from across the country descend on hosting venue Lyrath Estate Hotel for the black tie session on Friday night.​ The local economy’s set for a boost too as some will avail of hair, make-up and other services here while many will extend their stay to make a weekend of it with some giving the area mentions on air and online.​

In a celebration of the country’s broadcasting, about 40 accolades will be handed out to members of local, regional and national stations.

Carlow and Kilkenny’s KCLR’s been shortlisted in the Sports Programme category while regional youth offering Beat is up for Breakfast Programme, Documentary, Sports Broadcaster and Radio DJ of the Year. While Paul Byrne of Radio Kerry, Ronan Collins of RTE Radio 1, Seamus McKee of BBC Radio Ulster and Newstalk’s Sean Moncrieff have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2019.

Friday’s gathering is from about 6pm with the ceremony, hosted by Dermot Whelan, set to continue until close to 11pm followed by an after party that’s sure to continue into the small hours of Saturday morning.​