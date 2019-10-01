Kilkenny and Dublin band releases new single today

Good news for fans of local band The Southern Fold. Single ‘Save Your Soul’ will be available on all platforms from Tuesday giving you a taster of what’s to come with album ‘Bible Fear’.

The album is due for a Hallowe’en release.

Pat James at Radio Nova debuted the track on Sunday evening from the Kilkenny and Dublin fourpiece which features the talents of Emlyn Holden, Laura Hand, Brian McGrath and Jamie Fitzpatrick.​