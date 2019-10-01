Artists Larry Fogg and Michael McGrath exhibition in Watergate Theatre Gallery Kilkenny

The opening of an exciting exhibition of new works by artists Larry Fogg and Michael McGrath will open in the Watergate Theatre Gallery at 6pm on Thursday.

Michael and Larry have entitled their exhibition of paintings, New Works , to celebrate the act of making art once again after a long break.

Both men have played the role of stay at home parent in their families in recent years, which has meant time away from the studio; and by that, they mean years.

Larry Fogg began showing his work again after a hiatus of twenty years, first in Nova Scotia, and then here in Kilkenny, where he and his family arrived three years ago .

He successfully exhibited work at The Watergate Theatre during last year’s Alternative Kilkenny Arts last August.

For Michael McGrath this exhibition represents the first work shown publicly in ten years.

Both artists have produced abstract paintings for the exhibition.

McGrath works in oils, but in an unconventional manner, producing images by removing paint from a heavily laden surface.

Fogg has employed encaustic, wax and powdered pigments, applied to raw canvas, and often scraped back off.

The opening reception for the exhibition is Thursday from 6 to 8pm upstairs at The Watergate Theatre. Tthe show runs for the month of October. All are welcome.