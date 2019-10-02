Five storey research and innovation centre granted planning in Kilkenny city

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Planning permission granted for five storey research and innovation centre

Fintech Properties Ltd has been granted planning permission for a five storey research and innovation centre building, total
floor area of 4862 sq metres at the IDA Business and Technology Park, Ring Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny.

It includes a new pedestrian and cyclist entrance from the Bohernatownish Road, circulation routes and pathways, site lighting, landscaping, surface water drainage and attenuation, watermain and wastewater connections to existing services, new access
from existing estate roadway, and all associated works.