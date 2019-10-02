Five storey research and innovation centre granted planning in Kilkenny city

Fintech Properties Ltd has been granted planning permission for a five storey research and innovation centre building, total

floor area of 4862 sq metres at the IDA Business and Technology Park, Ring Road, Loughboy, Kilkenny.

It includes a new pedestrian and cyclist entrance from the Bohernatownish Road, circulation routes and pathways, site lighting, landscaping, surface water drainage and attenuation, watermain and wastewater connections to existing services, new access

from existing estate roadway, and all associated works.



