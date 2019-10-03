'Kindred' aims to unite Kilkenny's creative community

Kindred, a newly formed non-profit organisation aiming to bring Kilkenny's creative talent together, is holding a public meeting on October 9 at 7.30pm in Saint Canice’s Hall, Butt’s Green.

Kindred strives to unite the local creative community under one umbrella to generate jobs, facilities and funding.

In the long term Kindred aims provides the platform and supports to give ownership back to creative people, giving members the opportunity to invest in their own talent.

Kindred’s long term goal is to have a central space for production, rehearsal and events.

It also aims to launch its own currency, the Kindred Coin, featuring a barter system for artists, and credit rewards for the business community.

Kindred will be the central marketing, sales and support engine to its creative members.

"Kilkenny is home to a vast pool of talent in music, fine art, food, and film production. Its a vast resource that is underutilised. We want people to start working together," said Helen Curtin, a founding member of the organisation.

Kindred has ten young media professionals working full time for the next six months to get the project up and running.

Kindred will launch the membership recruitment drive at the meeting where participants able to join through a newly developed app.

Trainee membership will be open to those who wish to pursue a career in the arts, media performance and food. This will require a moderate level of training and expertise.

Forthcoming plans will also be announced for future projects such as live broadcasts from Kilkenny's most talented presenters and DJs.

Kindred professionals will work with trainee members to pass on their experience and skills.

As an inclusive organisation Kindred also welcomes creative assistants for any person who wishes to be involved.

Kindred aims to work closely with the business community to encourage employment for local creators.

Visit ‘kindrid.ie’ or email ‘info@kindred.ie’ to find out more about this ambitious organisation!