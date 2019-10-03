Breaking: Four teenagers arrested this morning in Kilkenny City on suspicion of rape

Four male teenagers were arrested earlier today in Kilkenny City and are being questioned in connection with a sexual assault investigation at Courtown Harbour in Wexford in July.

Gardaí are investigating a serious sexual assault that was reported to have occurred on July 28 at approximately 12:15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Co. Wexford.

Four male teenagers (one adult and three juveniles) have been arrested on suspicion of rape. They are being detained at Kilkenny and Waterford Garda Stations.

All four males are being detained in Garda Stations in the South East under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area, Courtown Harbour from 10pm on July 28 who have not already been in contact, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.