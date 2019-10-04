Farmers meet Glanbia in Kilkenny to convey anger over grain price

IFA Grain Chairman Mark Browne said that a delegation from the IFA Grain Committee met the Chairman of Glanbia, Martin Keane and other representatives to convey the anger among growers about the Glanbia 2019 grain base grain price and seek a significant uplift in the base price quoted.

“The full IFA Grain Committee met on Wednesday and they were clear that, come what may, there must be a significant move by Glanbia,” he said.

“Other buyers of grain have stepped up with a stronger price, it is inexplicable that Glanbia are lagging behind. We recognise that grain markets are challenging, but there is scope to place a higher value on Irish grain,” he said.

“Growers are under severe pressure operating below the cost of production. The industry has to decide if it wants to support local growers or watch them go to the wall,” he said.

“According to official Teagasc figures, even with decent grain yields this season, these base prices will leave tillage farmers operating below the cost of production. Glanbia is a major buyer of Irish grain, but it is unacceptable to pay an unsustainable price for native quality assured grain,” he said.

“Apart from drought hit 2018, five of the last six years have seen grain prices which have been either below or just at the cost of production. This has been reflected in the 20% decline in tillage acreage since 2012,” he said.

“Glanbia and others cannot ignore the strategic importance of the tillage sector to the broader agricultural industry and the critical role native grains play in relation to Ireland’s food provenance credentials,” he said.