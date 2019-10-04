Dog poo bags on Kilkenny bushes ‘like Christmas decorations’

Disposal bags for dog poo are hanging on shrubs like Christmas decorations where bins are not also provided, a council meeting has heard.



It was a warning from Kilkenny County Council officials following a call for more disposable bags to be made available.



Communities worry that if they are provided with the bags for dog owners to clean up after their pets without bins also provided, bags will be left in the ditch, Cllr Patrick O’Neill said.

He said a bin was removed in Bennettsbridge because it was being used for domestic waste .



Cllr Peter Chap Cleere said cleaning up after dogs was a personal responsibility of owners. Environmental Awareness Officer Bernadette Moloney said the message had to go out that any bin can be used and if a dog walker can’t find one then bring the bag home.



Kilkenny County Council are considering highlighting dog friendly walks in urban areas where bag dispensers and bins will be available.



Cllr Joe Lyons said there are a lot of requests for the bags in Callan, but there is also a problem with cars pulling up and filling bins with their own rubbish.