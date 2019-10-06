Expand refuse collection checks to rural areas of Kilkenny say councillors

Door to door checks to ensure all households are disposing of their waste have been welcomed.

At the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District meeting Cllr Matt Doran asked if there was any intention to expand the checks to rural areas. He said that would be welcomed.



Practically the whole Kilkenny County Council Environment Section will be involved in the checks in the city, with office back up, the meeting heard. It is hoped to expand the checks into other towns and rural areas.

A lot of rural areas do not have an organised waste collection service and the Environment Section hopes to encourage services into those areas.



“It’s a great message to send out, that any house in Kilkenny can be called upon,” Cllr Doran said.

Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer, advised householders to keep the receipts when they dispose of their rubbish.

This is something the council is going to get serious about, she said. Getting a service for everyone is key to the scheme.