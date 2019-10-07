Two time Kilkenny All Ireland winning senior hurler passes away

A great Kilkenny man living in Cork has passed away. Sean Clohosey, from Tullaroan won two All Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny and was a member of the Tullaroan team that won the Kilkenny senior hurling county championship in 1958 when they beat Bennettsbridge, 1-12 to 3-2.

The 87-year-old played at corner forward in the All Ireland senior win against Waterford in 1957 and was at midfield when Kilkenny overcame Waterford in the All Ireland final of 1963.

He lived in Midleton, county Cork and passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital yesterday (Sunday)

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Kirby) and children; Alan, Irene, John, David, Michael and Frances (Hannigan). Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Jim, Paddy, Dick, Christine and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Milo, Joe and Liam, sisters in law, loving father in law to Majella, Amanda, Marian and Donal, loving grandfather to Emma, Iain, Ashling, Aidan, Sarah, Grace, Liam, Pippa, Neva, Faye, Rebecca and Leah, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

