The St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny Annual Remembrance Mass is on Wednesday, October 16 at 7.30pm in St Canice's Parish Church, Dean Street. The Mass is held each year to remember the patients who have died in St. Lukes Hospital. It is a very special occasion for families, staff members and the public to join together and participate in a very poignant Mass.

The Church choir always provide beautiful music which adds to the ceremony. Individual invitations have been sent to the families of the patients who died in the Hospital between the 1st September 2018 and the 31st August 2019, but everyone is welcome to attend including children. The Mass is organised by the End of Life Care Committee at St. Lukes and is part of the Hospital’s commitment to providing quality end of life care for patients and their families.

It is celebrated by our Chaplain, Father Pat Carey, and is very symbolic and meaningful. After Mass everyone is invited to St. Canices Parish Centre for refreshments. Please come along and also share this information with anyone else who may be interested in attending the Mass.