Have you seen Stephen Kehoe from New Ross Gardaí in New Ross are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 31 year old Stephen Kehoe. Stephen was last seen at Rock Lane, Newbawn, Wexford on 5th October. He is described as being 6’ 1” in height and of stocky build with black hair. Anyone who has seen Stephen or can assist in locating him is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.s