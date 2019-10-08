An insight into the Ormonds at Kilkenny Castle

The Office of Public Works will present a Study Day relating to their upcoming exhibition at Kilkenny Castle entitled ‘NETWORKS’, Ormond Courtiers and Kilkenny Merchants in the 16th Century this weekend.

This event will take place on Friday from 4pm to 9pm and on Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm and seeks to highlight information concerning the extensive network of connections that the earls of Ormond had with their counterparts at the English Court and further afield. It will also explore the impact of such cultural proximity on their patronage of the arts during the early modern period c.1490–1614. and will feature information about Kilkenny merchant families and their buildings, their connections with fellow merchants in Bristol, Antwerp and elsewhere.

For further information contact 056 770 4108 or see www.kilkennycastle.ie. The event costs €15 to attend.