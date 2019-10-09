Kilkenny artists call on local authority to allow them sell their work in public spaces

A number of artists in Kilkenny are calling on the local authority to allow them to use public spaces such as The Parade and The Mayors Walk to sell their work on a regular basis.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness (Fianna Fáil) said that following the continued success of the Arts Festival and the vibrant atmosphere created in public spaces in the city centre, a number of artists had contacted him and asked if he would investigate the possibility of providing access to the Mayors Walk and/or similar public spaces, for local artists to display and sell their art as they did during the Arts Festival, for agreed times of year such as a weekend each month of the summer period and also during the Christmas period.

“This will enhance that public space, be a positive addition to the city centre while also providing a valuable platform for local artists to display and sell their art,” he said

“Kilkenny is full of fantastic artists and we have a great reputation all over the country and beyond for being a creative hub. We need to wear that on our sleeve and promote it as much as possible while providing local artists with a platform to display their talents and hopefully help them make an income along the way.

“The Arts Festival proves just how much local artists can add to our city centre streets in terms of atmosphere, vibrancy and so on. It worked well during the festival and I believe it can work well all year around if local artists were given the opportunity to use a public space such as The Parade on a regular basis,” he added.