Kilkenny horse sells for €3.5 million

A yearling colt, owned, bred and raised in Kilkenny has been sold for a staggering, €3.5 million.

The stunning price was achieved at Tattersalls Sale in Newmarket, England yesterday. While earlier in the day another young horse from the same stud went under the hammer for €1.6 million.

Norelands Stud, Stoneyford, owned by Harry MacCalmont was celebrating following the sale in the auction ring to Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation which edged out Coolmore, Fethard, Co Tipperary in a nail biting bidding war, paying 3.1 million guineas for the potential superstar.

The horse, a son of Frankel, is a half-brother to Golden Horn, which won the Epsom Derby, the Coral-Eclipse, the Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc in 2015.

Earlier in the say, Norelands sold a Siyouni half-brother to English 2,000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia to Coolmore for 1.3 million guineas (€1.6 million).

Harry McCalmont of Norelands said: "I am not often lost for words, but I think I am now. This is easily the best price we have had in the sales ring."