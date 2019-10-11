Some 80km/h speed limits 'make no sense whatsoever' says Kilkenny councillor

A local councillor has again expressed his concern at the ‘default’ 80km/h speed limits found on many small rural roads.

Cllr Pat Dunphy raised the issue at the October meeting of the Piltown Municipal District. He said it was very confusing to put 80km/h on every road from a boreen to a big road, and some people were not getting the message or thought they were entitled to drive the maximum limit.

Make No Sense

“You’re better off with nothing there rather than 80 — some 80s make no sense whatsoever,” he said.

The Fine Gael councillor asked the matter be brought back before the Transport Strategic Policy Committee (SPC).