Kilkenny model is looking for your help to be crowned Miss Bikini Ireland

A 22-year-old Kilkenny model is hoping to be crowned Miss Bikini Ireland later this month.

Sarah Fitzpatrick who lives in Kilkenny City works as a model and is writing a book about mental health.

"I am also making a professional video about mental health to help raise awareness for those who are suffering and to show how people suffer on a daily basis with a mental illness and how we can help each other!

"My book tells the story on how I suffered with mental health for a long time of my life and how I managed it and found peace too. Mental health is very important to me," she said.

Sarah hopes to go to college next year to study to be a counsellor for young people and was also involved in her family's carpet and upholstery cleaning business.

"I loved working with my father and mother and considered myself very lucky to be able to be around my parents everyday! They thought me so much and made me the strong independent woman I am today."

The Kilkenny woman also enjoys fitness especially boxing.

"I decided to enter Miss Bikini after the death of my uncle Eamonn Hayes who lost his battle to cancer. Before he died he told me to have more confidence in myself and to just do it, he was my motivation to keep going and to stop wasting time.

"He was always there to lift me up and make me feel better about myself so I'm keeping my promise and finishing this competition, before he died I made a promise that I would make sure his son Adam and wife Kathleen got to Liverpool - he was supposed to take them before he died, I promised I'd take care of them, so if I won that's the first good thing out of many that I'd do!

"I'm also a part of the Kilkenny Community Radio team on air with all the team every Friday night which I really enjoy and have made great friends for life there."

Online voting for Miss Bikini Ireland starts today (Friday) on the Miss Bikini Ireland Facebook page.

"I'd love to get the most likes and shares on my Miss Bikini pic so I can make it to the top five for a better chance to be crowned Miss Bikini Ireland 2019!," she added.