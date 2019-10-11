Volunteer at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and put a smile on a child’s face

Do you have 2 or 3 hours to give in the morning, afternoon or evening?

Would you like to make hospital a, and in particular, St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny a happier place for a child? Children in Hospital Ireland (CHI) would love to hear from you.

CHI is one of Ireland’s leading children’s charities providing play and fun for sick children in hospital around the country for almost 50 years.

Our upcoming Information and Interview evening will take place on Wednesday, November 6 at 6pm in Kilkenny city. Successful candidates will then be invited to attend a training session to be held on Saturday 23rd November from 10am-4pm also in Kilkenny.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer with CHI please RSVP to info@childreninhospital.ie / (01) 290 3510, or visit www.childreninhospital.ie/ volunteers. We ask that you do not contact the hospital directly.

“Some people ask “Is it not really sad?” but I have never come out feeling sad because the kids are so happy, It’s such a nice thing to do. You actually feel great after it, and so do they. I would absolutely recommend this to anyone – it’s the best thing I’ve ever done”. Ornaith Woodley, CHI Play Volunteer.