Gardaí investigate criminal damage at Poulgour in Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which caused damage to machinery at Poulgour, Kilkenny.

The incident occurred between 5am on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday. A bed base was propped up against a drilling rig and doused in diesel. The bed base was subsequently set on fire causing significant damage to the machinery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on (056) 7775000.