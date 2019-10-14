Kilkenny punter wins €9,442.67

A tasty weekend windfall has made its way into the pocket of a Kilkenny punter following a flutter on the horses that paid off in style.

The anonymous customer struck two wagers in BoyleSports Kilkenny , picking four horses across meetings at Chepstow, Hexham and York. HE put them into a €0.50 each-way accumulator and a €0.50 Lucky 15, investing a total stake of just €8.50.

But that was soon on the way to being transformed as 8/1 Ryedale Racer won the 2.30 at Hexham and 7/1 Speed Company landed the spoils in the 2.45 at Chepstow. When 12/1 shot Gulliver followed up by winning the 3.50 at York by a neck, it was all eyes on the 5.00 race at the same venue.

7/1 shot Sassie shouldered the responsibility but won comfortably to trigger the celebrations in Kilkenny. The lucky punter was then able to return to the shop and exchange their betslip for a tasty total of €9,442.67

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We had a damaging weekend on the horses, but we have to congratulate our Kilkenny customer on their savvy picking. Their four winners weren’t favourites, but they clearly knew what they were doing and we hope they enjoy every cent of their winnings.”