Children’s Hospital cost overrun hurting vital Kilkenny projects, says Funchion

The costs overrun at the National Children’s Hospital is affecting the delivery of vital health local projects despite the Government’s claims to the contrary, according to local TD Kathleen Funchion.

Minister for Health Simon Harris, and the Fine Gael-led government claims that the children’s hospital overspending controversy is not affecting local projects, such as the MRI scanner at St Luke’s General Hospital, the community nursing unit at St Columba’s and the delivery of 72 additional beds at St Luke’s.

However, Deputy Funchion said the evidence – and the consistent lack of delivery on these vital health projects – suggests otherwise.

“I simply don’t buy it. People are sick and tired of hearing these same promises being regurgitated time and time again, but the facts speak for themselves,” said Deputy Funchion.

“I fully believe the reason for the delay for all of the vitally important local projects is due to the spiralling cost of the National Children’s Hospital, which is now set to surpass a staggering €2 billion.

“The Government loves to make these sporadic announcements so people believe these projects will be delivered, but then months, even years, pass by without any progress whatsoever.”

Deputy Funchion, who is Sinn Féin's frontbench spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs, said local hospital services have suffered major cuts in the lifetime of the last two Fine Gael-led Governments.

This has resulted in worsening overcrowding at St Luke’s, the closure of the Gynaecology Ward and serious problems at the underfunded maternity unit, which badly needs to be upgraded.

Deputy Funchion said: “Things have gotten progressively worse in recent years, but the Government keeps on spinning, making the same empty promises while our health services suffer.

“Aside from the huge issues at St Luke’s, we’ve seen the downgrading of service at Kilcreene Hospital, home help hours suspended, chronic overcrowding and very poor conditions in the Department of Psychiatry, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists’ posts left vacant … the list goes on.”

Deputy Funchion is also campaigning to upgrade local maternity services and to reopen psychiatry services in Carlow and Clonmel.