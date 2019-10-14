Dog licence inspectors to be checking Kilkenny compliance

A special dog licence inspection unit will be visiting all areas of the city and county over the coming months to ensure people have licensed their dogs.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, all dog owners are required to have a dog licence. Kilkenny County Council has recently procured additional staffing resources which will be dedicated to ensure dog owners are compliant with this legal requirement.

Dog licences are available for purchase at your local Post Office or online at licences.ie. An annual dog licence is €20 and a lifetime dog licence is €140.

Failure to produce a valid licence for your dog could result in an on the spot fine of €100 and/or prosecution with fines up to €1,270.