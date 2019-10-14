BREAKING: €1.829 million over next three years for Kilkenny Group Water Schemes

Home owners in Kilkenny are among the big winners in a new capital investment programme for water services in rural areas with €1,828,691 earmarked for improvement works in the county over the next three years.

Over the next year alone, €517,391 will be spent upgrading schemes, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD, confirmed. And among the schemes at the top of the list are Kilree/Stoneyford where 27 homes will benefit from works with an investment of €10,000.

A further €5,000 each goes to works which will benefit 14 homes in Parks/Rathclevin and 75 homes in Tullaroan. A further 36 homes share a €10,000 investment in Dunmore, Minister Phelan confirmed.

Proposals for capital funding for individual projects were invited earlier in 2019. Following an assessment process, Minister Eoin Murphy approved 621 projects for funding totalling €54,346,715, Minister Phelan confirmed.

“This funding is being provided through local authorities and will largely support infrastructure improvements for Group Water Schemes in rural areas. The capital investment is being provided under the National Development Plan 2018-2027 and I’m delighted to see communities in Kilkenny benefit.

“Good quality water services are critically important to the wellbeing of people and the local economies of rural Ireland. The Government is prioritising investment to support rural communities.

“We are working with local authorities and group water schemes across Ireland as partners to ensure that people in rural Ireland can expect the same outcomes in the delivery of water services as those in urban areas. This requires significant investment, which is being delivered. The new programme will run from 2019 to 2021 and will benefit over 104,000 households nation-wide. These benefits arise in having a more resilient and better quality water service.”