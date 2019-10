Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the criminal damage to a car in a residential area of the city.

The rear window of a vehicle was smashed on Saturday between 9am and 8.30pm.

The car, a grey Mazda Demio 07KK, was parked on the street at Dean Cavanagh place at the time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can contact (056) 7775000.