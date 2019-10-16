Concerns over Irishtown parking due to new Kilkenny library plans

Concerns have been expressed over the resulting loss of carparking spaces in the Irishtown area of the city when work begins on Kilkenny's new library.

Plans for the Mayfair building on the Abbey Quarter will see the structure expanded and landscaping/paving added, removing much of the Parliament Street carpark. At the October meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District, Cllr David Fitzgerald also said ongoing Medieval Mile repaving works had presented some access difficulties.

He added that local businesses were concerned there would be ‘a serious hit’ to car parking in that area when the library project gets under way .

“We can’t allow a situation where, having closed down 25 or 30 spaces in that area, we have no alternative,” he said.

“I understand it is an essential carpark and has a direct impact to the turnover of small businesses in the area.”

Senior engineer Ian Gardner said the council was in constant consultation with businesses in Irishtown, and when the pavement works were done it would improve the area significantly.

Director of services Tim Butler said it had previously been the council’s objective to provide parking in the Abbey Quarter. A proposal for a temporary facility for cars and buses was shelved earlier this year following a legal challenge. Further plans for paraking in the area are not off the table.

“It is open to us to revisit and we will certainly be looking at it again,” said Mr Butler.