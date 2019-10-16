Presentation Kilkenny pupils win big in New York Empire Mock Trials competition

Amazing news just breaking from New York City where students from Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny have been awarded the Peter Meyers Spirit of Empire trophy for exhibiting the highest values of civility and professionalism throughout the Empire Mock Trials competition which has been underway for the past few days.

“Again our students have done us proud and we are thrilled with their achievement. Congrats and huge thanks to our teachers, Ms Campion, Ms Brophy and Ms Cotter who prepared them so well for this prestigious competition,” said principal, Shane Hallahan.

Eighteen students in 5th year from Presentation Secondary School took part in the competition. It’s the first time that a school entering the Empire Law Mock Trial competition in Ireland won the Irish heats outright and booked a chance to represent Ireland in New York.

The Kilkenny team competed in the Irish final at the Criminal Courts in Dublin in May. As well as winning the competition outright, students at Presentation made it a clean sweep. They won the Best Witness, Best Barrister and Best Overall Team in a contest that was judged by three High Court judges.

Among the nations competing against the Presentation ladies in the competition over the past few days were China, South Korea and the UK.