Action needed on ragwort in Kilkenny, says Cllr Fidelis Doherty

A local councillor has expressed concern over the amount of the plant/weed ragwort in fields and pastures in South Kilkenny.

At the October meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, Cllr Fidelis Doherty said there was a huge amount of ragwort around. She said it had died back a bit at the moment, but when it was in full bloom there were full fields of it.

Responding, area engineer Stan Cullen said ragwort was a very resource-heavy problem, as the best solution is to pull the weeds. Cutting does not really work and spraying presents other problems. However, pulling them is resource-intense.

“We need to see is there a viable way of dealing with the worst sections next year,” he said.

“I have discussed it with Claire Goodwin (Parks Department) and she agrees that handpulling is the best method. I am aware it is something we will need to look at to see can we resolve it.”