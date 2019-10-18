Staff at St. Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny wait in a shed while they wait to be redeployed by the HSE

HSE staff involved in an industrial relations dispute at St Patrick’s Centre are ‘being intimidated and forced out of their employment’ according to Fianna Fáil Deputy John McGuinness.

The staff show up for work every day and sit in damp conditions in a shed every day as they wait to be redeployed by the HSE.

"This is the shed and conditions that staff at St. Patrick’s use every day while they wait to be redeployed by the HSE. Their pensions are not sorted. They gather in the shed every day as they have nowhere else to go and no work to do , although they’re being fully paid," said Deputy John McGuinness.



Deputy McGuinness has slammed the workers’ conditions.

“The HSE is showing no respect for staff that have given loyal service to St Patrick’s for their years. It is also placing an unfair financial burden on St Patrick’s by delaying an outcome to issues. No employer should be allowed to treat staff in this way.

“It is clear from the photographs that the staff are being intimidated and forced out of their employment by demeaning them. Having to wait in a shed for an outcome to a crisis not of their making has no place in modern human resource management. Shame on those responsible for this,” he added.

A statement from the HSE issued to the Kilkenny People stated that the South East Community Healthcare, in line with a recommendation by the Workplace Relations Commission, are in discussion with representatives of a number of staff attached to St. Patrick’s Services, Kilkenny.

“It would not be appropriate for the HSE/South East Community Healthcare to comment on industrial relations.

St Patrick’s Services is an organisation whose ongoing services are supported by funding from the HSE. In line with national policy and in accordance with a different way to support and deliver services, residents with needs are being transferred from congregated to community settings.

St. Patrick’s Centre in Kilkenny offers services for 81 adults and 4 children with intellectual disabilities. Services for children and adults include community-based day services and community living. St. Patrick’s Centre, Kilkenny is supported by a multi-disciplinary team.