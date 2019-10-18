South Kilkenny Historical Society lecture on a War of Independence Internee

The diary of a Kilkenny man whi was an internee during The War of Independence will be the subject of a South Kilkenny Historical Society lecture on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm in Mullinavat parish Hall.

Tom Ryan, from Bonnybrook, Thomastown was arrested on February 5th 1921 and taken to Woodstock, Inistioge. He was then transferred to Kilkenny Gaol, where he was detained for over a month. On March 14th he was taken to Clonmel and shortly afterwards taken to Kilworth Camp, Co. Cork. St. Patrick’s Day 1921 was his first full day in Kilworth Camp. On May 17th he was taken from Kilworth Camp to Spike Island, where he remained until November 18th.

Tom Ryan kept a diary during his incarceration. This diary detailed the ‘quasi-military’ system which the prisoners operated among themselves, the learning of Irish and other activities which the inmates involved themselves in. Some of the inmates composed verses, which Tom Ryan copied in his diary. Tom also composed some verses himself, which were filled with political idealism and inspired by past generations of martyrs.

Despite the fact that prisoners were allowed to engage in the learning of Irish and composing poetry, life was not easy and the diary also gives evidence of the constant fear which existed. The diary records acts of cruelty such as the killing of Pat Whyte ‘for putting a hurley in the wire’ and the shooting of Paddy Mulhall, ‘an old man shot through the foot and one of his toes blown off’.

‘The archive consists of four manuscript notebooks, four school copybooks, two autograph books, a small quantity of ephemeral items (photographs, receipts, postcards and train tickets, dating mostly from 1924 to 1925) and some printed books. Of the ten manuscript items five are connected with the period of the War of Independence.’

‘Comrades brave, and true, and loyal,

High of soul, of purpose grand,

Ready all to dare and suffer

For their own beloved land’

The lecture will be delivered by Willie Murphy from Thomastown and is co-editor of In the Shadow of the Steeple. He is also a member of the Ossory Laois and Leinster historical group and has edited a number of their subsidiary volumes for publication.

The society is grateful for financial assistance provided by Kilkenny County Council, under the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht