Total of 98 houses to be built in south Kilkenny development
Almost 100 houses planned for south Kilkenny
Michael Doyle Civil Engineering Ltd has applied for planning permission for the construction of 98 residential units at Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Co Kilkenny.
Permission is also sought for new vehicular road access from the existing off Clover Avenue, Ferrybank with pedestrian access
points, together with proposed boundary treatment, landscaping, car parking, signage, drainage connections and all associated site development works, all at Abbeylands, Ferrybank, Co Kilkenny.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on