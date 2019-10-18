Bravery award for Kilkenny man

Kilkenny man, Adrian Brennan, who rescued a woman from the River Nore and certain death was honoured today at the National Bravery Awards with a Certificate of Bravery.

Gardaí in Kilkenny were alerted, on 25 November 2012, at approximately 5pm that a woman had jumped into the River Nore at Greensbridge.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene, they saw Adrian Brennan, who lived nearby, had already entered the water and pulled the woman to safety. Adrian brought the woman to his own home and called for medical help. Adrian and hois mother Geraldine provided the woman with dry clothes to change into before emergency services arrived.

The Bravery awards were set up in 1947 to recognise those who risked their lives to save others and are administered by Comhairle na Míre Gaile – the Deeds of Bravery Council – which is chaired by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD.

Twenty National Bravery Awards, including one posthumous honour, were presented at a ceremony today at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

The Ceann Comhairle said: “The National Bravery Awards give us an opportunity to celebrate the courage of our emergency services and people who risk their own safety to protect their fellow citizens. It is important to recognise the sacrifices made by people whose selflessness can serve to remind us of our duty of care to one another. It is an honour to present these 20 Bravery Awards today, including the posthumous award, and I thank all recipients for their courage.”

The Deeds of Bravery Council includes the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, the Lord Mayors of Dublin and Cork, the Garda Commissioner, the President of the Association of City & County Councils and the Chair of the Irish Red Cross.

The Council may award Gold, Silver or Bronze medals as well as Certificates of Bravery.



