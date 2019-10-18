Tackling the rise of bike theft in Kilkenny

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and Superintendent Derek Hughes were joined by Mayor Martin Brett at MacDonagh Junction for the launch of the Blue Bike Kilkenny initiative at MacDonagh Junction.

The initiative is aimed at educating the public to secure their bicycles when left unattended. This initiative stems from the high level of bicycle theft. Bicycle theft has been on the rise for the past three years and it is hoped that the initiative will tackle this trend.

For the launch, an end of life bicycle has been spray painted blue and decorated with Garda signage. Information fliers were handed out, with advice on what locks offer the best protection and what to look for when parking their bicycle in public. The blue bicycle is going to be left in Mac Donagh Junction, to remind the public to lock their bicycles securely.

Garda Barry O’Sullivan, who spear headed asked members of the public to continue to assist gardaí by reporting any suspicious behaviour around bikes or property.

It is hoped that this initiative will encourage people to take the necessary steps to ensure that there bikes are secured properly.