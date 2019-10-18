War Memorial Committee in search of those who served in World War II

The Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee are in the final stages of their appeal for the names of local people who served in World War Two.

Memorial

Names collected will go into a database for further research and when verified will be added to a new World War Two memorial to be constructed in 2020, location yet to be announced.

The committee can't access any personal information about specific individuals but families who can prove that they are related to someone can get their records.

All records are sealed in London and the committee are relying on public information.

Contact

If you know anyone who took part in World War Two, please let the committee know.

If possible please include their rank, regiment, service number or any other relevant information.

There are a number of ways to get in touch. Email details to ‘kilkennywarmemorial@gm ail.com’, pick up the phone and call ‘086 3369080’ or send via post to ‘48 John Street, Kilkenny’.

The latest appeal follows the very successful World War One memorial project in Kilkenny last year.

Below is a list of the names collected so far by the committee of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Second World War.



List of Kilkenny’s confirmed war dead:

Ambrose, Charles, Merchant Navy, 61, Thomastown.

Bergin, William Frederick, R.A.C., 23, Callan.

Bissett, John, Aux. Mil. Pioneer Corps, 46, Kilkenny City.

Breen, Patrick, Australian Infantry, 40, Ballykeeffe.

Brennan, Martin, Irish Guards, 39, Leggettsrath.

Brett, John, S'forth High., 21, Kilkenny City.

Briscoe, John David Mervyn, Royal Navy, 23, Piltown.

Butler, Nicholas, East Surrey Regt, 28, Callan.

Butler, Viscount Thurles, James Anthony, R.A.S.C.,23, Kilkenny Castle.

Casey, Patrick, Royal Artillery, 24.

Cleere, Edward Francis, R.A.C., 27, Knocktopher.

Conroy, Patrick, R.C.S., 42, Kellsgrange.

Cooke, Thomas, Royal Navy, 37, Kilmacow.

Delehanty, Joseph Ignatius, R.A.F. Res., 24.

Fahy, Patrick, R.Ir.Fus.,30.

Fitzgerald, Thomas, Merchant Navy, 17, Dunnamaggan.

Flanagan, Denis Joseph, Palestine Police Force, 33.

Fogarty, John, Irish Guards, 21, Kilmacow.

Gahan, Bryan Beresford, R.Ir.Fus., 26, Castlecomer.

Geldart, Bridget Mary, Civilian, 23, Callan.

Harris, William Fergus, R.A.F., 24, Kilmanagh.

Healey, Patrick Joseph, R.A.F., 36, Castlecomer.

Holohan, Francis Edward, Merchant Navy, 50, Johnswell.

Hughes, Sean, R.A.F., Slieverue.

Kavanagh, Peter, Royal Navy, 33, Kilmacow.

Keating, Michael, Australian Army, 50, Ballyragget.

Kirwan, John Anthony, R.A.F. Res., 25, Dungarvan.

Lyons, James, K.O.Y.L.I., 28, Gorteen.

McDonald, Daniel, Canadian Air Force, 51, Tullogher.

McGhee, Edmond, Royal Navy, 18, Kilkenny.

McGrath, Patrick J, Queen's Own, 19, Clone.

Murphy, Andrew Joseph, R.A.F., Flagmount.

Murphy, Dennis, Royal Artillery, 25, Seven Houses.

Norwood, Loftus, Canadian Air Force, 44, Newpark.

O'Brien, M.M., James, Rifle Brigade, 31, Castlecomer.

O'Carroll, Francis, R.A.F., 27, Callan.

O'Connell, Richard Henry, Irish Guards, 34, Castlewarren.

Pilsworth, Brian Desmond, King's Regt (L'pool), 21, Stoneyford.

Pilsworth, Owen Raymond, R.A.F., 21, Stoneyford.

Power, Rowland, U.S. Army, 37, Thomastown.

Queally, Michael, R.Ir.Fus., 37, Johnstown.

Quigley, Andrew, York & Lancs. Regt., 32, Kilkenny.

Reade, John Joseph, R.A.F., 24, Butts Green.

Roche, Margaret, Civilian, 35, Piltown.

Roche, Patrick, Dorsetshire Regt., 25.

Shirley, Francis William, R.A.F. Res., Cuffesgrange.

Shore, Hon., Lionel Charles, Sirmoor Rifles, 26, Brownsbarn.

St George, Arthur John, Durham Light Inf., 29, Freshford.

Sutton, William E, Merchant Navy, 28, Kilkenny.

Tighe, Bryan F. Kenrick,11th Hussars, 27, Inistioge.

Tobin, Charles Francis, Irish Guards, 23, Thomastown.

Walsh, Edward, R.A.F. Res., 29, Smithstown.

Walsh, Patrick (Sonny), Queen's Royal, 27, Callan.

Wilson, Frederick Rainsford, R.E., 20.