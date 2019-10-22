Garda appeal over Freshford burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in the Kilrush area of Freshford.

The burglary occurred between 12.30pm on Thursday 17th and 9.30am on Friday. The house was vacant at the time.

The culprits entered the house via a window that was forced open at the back of the house. The lock on a wardrobe was broken but nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Freshford on (056) 8832122.