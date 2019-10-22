Kilkenny - A free of charge pre-Christmas shop in Kilmoganny

Take it or Leave it, Fabulous and Free - is a pre-Christmas pop up shop for Kilmoganny, where all items will be given away free of charge.

No charge, no donation, no money needed at all. No tricks, no small print. Everything will be given away free to support recycling, to help people source Christmas presents, new seasonal outfits, books, games and homeware.

If you are interested in supporting this unique community venture start clearing, tidying and putting aside delightful things that you no longer need. All donated goods of excellent quality, excluding electrical items, duvets and pillows, will be much appreciated. The list of items that will are acceptable is long: books, CDs, DVDs, clothes, bags, belts, shoes, towels, sheets, garden tools, hammers, saws, ornaments, mugs, pictures, mirrors, hats, jewellery, small items of furniture, vases, kitchenware, games, sewing baskets, threads, wool, knitting needles, art and craft items, jigsaws and toys.

Please bear in mind when sorting that all items need to be of excellent condition. The opening days and times have still to be confirmed and will depend on the amount of goods donated and the number of volunteers available. For confirmation of dates and times check local press in the coming weeks. To ensure a high standard of donated goods all items will be by personal collection. To arrange collection of goods please call Alva on 085 8641378 or email keepingitdelightful@gmail.com