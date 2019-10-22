Breakfast served in Kilmoganny on Sunday by nine time All Ireland senior hurler Noel Hickey and Dunnamaggin hurlers

Dunnamaggin Hurling Club wishes to say `Thank You` to all its supporters, management teams, sponsors, fundraisers and everybody who helped in any way over recent years especially in last year`s historic Junior All Ireland victory in

Croke Park.

You are all invited to our `Thank You` Breakfast in St Eoghan`s Centre,

Kilmoganny on Sunday from 9am-12.30pm.

Dunnamaggin hurlers including nine time All Ireland senior hurler, Noel Hickey will be put to their tasks in the Kiltchen by the Kilmoganny women.

They will cook, wait on you, serve up a full Irish breakfast with freshly made brown bread and scones and even do the wash-up. Your wish is their command. So come along and enjoy a hearthy meal.Bring the family. Adults €7, children €3.Family concessions.