Free Kilkenny meeting about grants to make homes and buildings more energy efficient

Home and business owners, farmers, community groups, housing associations and more across Kilkenny who want to slash their energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and enjoy the comfort of more energy efficient homes are invited to a free, no obligation information meeting which highlights the attractive grants and expert help available to complete such works.

The 3 Counties Energy Agency (3 CEA) is hosting an hour-long and easy to understand information event at Hotel Kilkenny on Wednesday, November 6 from 7pm-8pm and anyone interested in finding out what supports are available are urged to attend. A similar session runs the previous evening in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Better Energy Community grant scheme is now open for energy upgrades, with up to 80 per cent of the costs covered. The award-winning agency and its expert staff will explain the scheme, how it can help customers make the most informed choices and reap the rewards.

Senior Energy Engineer, Alexandra Hamilton, says 3 CEA can do all the necessary paperwork and technical work to help clients make the right choices and draw down all the available supports.

“Lots of people come to us saying they’re not engineers and they don’t know where to even start. We begin by examining the building concerned and then come up with a plan that suits their needs, their budget and more," she says.

“A wide range of supports are available and we will outline all of these at our event in a language and a manner that is easily understood. Grants vary from 30% for commercial/SME and public sector projects to 50% communities/charities/not for profits. A 35% private home owner grant is available for those classed as ‘non fuel poor’ or up to 80% for a private fuel poor home owner.

"Grants up to 50% apply to housing associations and 35% to local authority housing. All homes upgraded and retrofitted need to be brought up to be brought to B2 standard."

The not-for-profit, trusted and independent energy experts primarily work across counties Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford. 3CEA will discuss how to achieve the best results, even on the tightest budget. They will detail how they can completely project-manage such works from start to finish, if required, to include pre-application surveys, submitting the grant application, procuring the works to ensure best value for money and quality of project for homeowners, right through to compete sign off.

Carlow and Kilkenny County Council have upgraded a number of their own buildings and facilities through SEAIs BEC grant programmes from 2013 – 2018. One example include heating controls, attic insulation and lighting upgrade at Loughboy Library in Kilkenny which is saving an estimated €1,625 per year.

For more, log on to www.3CEA.ie