Castlecomer Community School is Ready For Reading

First year students of Castlecomer Community School, along with their parents, attended the recent ‘Ready For Reading’ night at Castlecomer Community School.

The event is part of a literacy initiative, and also a pillar of the school’s ‘Well Read’ programme. The ‘Well Read’ programme is a national initiative to encourage teenagers to read.

Castlecomer Community School was one of the first recipients of this award in 2018, and the school is now going for its second award of the bi-annual scheme in 2020.

Parts of this initiative were the creation of class room libraries, mini public libraries on the school corridors where students drop off/pick up books to read, and a ‘Bookie Monster’ in the school hallways. It also involves Reading Week — where students are allowed read for the first class every morning for a whole week — visits to the local library, the formation of a book club within the school, and participation in the MS Readathon.

One of the main planks of the literacy initiative in Castlecomer school is the Ready For Reading night, which was held on a Monday evening. In front of a packed hall, former teacher of Castlecomer Community School Sean Mansfield — a key member of The Clogh Writers Group — spoke of his own love of reading, which was passed to him by his parents. He also spoke of how his children came to love reading through him.

Mary Morrissey from Castlecomer Library told the audience of the services available in the local library, including a project to have Castlecomer Library to be the first library to ‘open’ 365 days a year.

Four first year and two fifth year students spoke of their love of reading and how it opens up their imaginations, helps them create new worlds in their heads and sometimes even gives them a refuge after a hectic day.

All first years got a reading pack including a library card — they are all to be made members of Castlecomer Library — and also given activities for them and their parents to do at home revolving around reading .

They were also given a copy of local writer, Helena Duggan’s novel, ‘A Place Called Perfect’, which is the class novel they picked for first year.