All wards re-open at Kilkenny hospital following bug outbreak

All wards are once again open at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny following containment of the outbreak of winter vomiting bug earlier this week.

A statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group has confirmed that, as of yesterday (Thursday), Surgical 2 has been fully reopened. There had been visiting restrictions in place due to an outbreak of the Noro virus.

"We would like to thank our patients and their families for their cooperation and understanding during this time," said the statement.

"We urge all visitors, to continue to adhere to the visiting hours of 2pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to 8.30pm across all ward areas.

"We also ask all visitors to comply with hand hygiene guidelines to assist us in minimising the risk of spreading infection this winter."