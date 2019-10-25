Samaritans annual Bangers and Mash Lunch in Kilkenny next week

The Samaritans will hold its annual Bangers & Mash Lunch in The Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny on Thursday, November 7 from 12.30 to 2.30pm. Donation €10.

The Samaritans provide support to anyone experiencing emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide. Demand for the services in the Kilkenny/Carlow area continues to rise and in order to meet the needs of the community, the annual Bangers and Mash lunch helps raise vital funds towards the running of the service.

Super Valu, Market Cross are again supplying their award winning sausages for the event. Deegan’s Fruit & Vegetable Suppliers are kindly donating the potatoes and the exceptional staff of the Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel will prepare and serve up the lunch in style.

“Thousands of people in the Kilkenny/Carlow area experience mental health issues each year. The Samaritans offer a crucial listening service to help those in need. I am delighted to help draw attention to this very worthy event. The annual Bangers and Mash lunch always draws a great crowd. For just €10 you can taste the delights of Super Valu’s award winning sausages and the Pembroke’s famous onion gravy while at the same time supporting the Samaritans,” All Ireland winning Kilkenny Camogie player and sports broadcaster Tracy Millea said. “Unfortunately demand for the services of the Samaritans continues to rise in the Kilkenny/Carlow area. The monies raised from this lunch, which is now in its 6th year allows our volunteers to provide vital support and services for those most in need in our community. Drop in and enjoy a nice lunch. We would really appreciate people’s support on the day,” Colette Shannon, Samaritans Kilkenny & Carlow said.