New HSE outreach centre for Kilkenny city

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been granted planning permission for a change of use of a single-storey residential

dwelling to an outreach and training day service facility with provision five car parking spaces to side at 23 Cedarwood Avenue,

Loughboy, Kilkenny city.

Permission was also granted for a single storey extension and associated alterations to the rear, provision for 2 no. additional car parking spaces and all associated site works.



