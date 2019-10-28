Lotto luck In Kilkenny as punter transforms €23 Into €5,863

A Kilkenny native is thanking their lucky stars after they received a massive financial boost by turning €23 into a handsome profit in the blink of an eye from not just one winning bet, but three.

The anonymous client popped into their local BoyleSports shop in the county and placed three bets on the same numbers, including the bonus ball, that included a €1 accumulator at odds of 3,800/1, bonus trebles for €4 at odds of 1,323/1 and €3 bonus doubles at odds of 245/1 all amounting to a stake of €23.

The numbers needed were 29, 37, 39 and 47 and the punter didn’t have long to wait as all four numbers rolled out of the machine meaning all three bets had landed.

With all three wagers winning, the customer was able to collect a grand total of €5,863.00 from a total stake of €23.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Kilkenny customer who made it look easy with only 4 numbers required before they were rolling in the cash. We offer them huge congratulations and we hope they enjoy every cent of their winnings.”