The National, Calexico, Fleet Foxes and Sharon Van Etten and Cleere's Kilkenny

The National, Calexico, Fleet Foxes and Sharon Van Etten, have all shared the stage with Tiny Ruins who visits Kilkenny this Saturday when she performs an intimate solo show at Cleere's Theatre.

Tiny Ruins latest release Olympic Girls Solo, an acoustic recording of the widely acclaimed third album. Featuring Hollie Fullbrook’s arresting vocals and intricate guitar playing, the solo recordings are a return to the sparse beauty of her earliest work.

Hollie’s songs start their lives as simply crafted lyrics carried only by her captivating guitar melodies and voice. These solo recordings preserve the power and vulnerability of the original incarnations, stripped of the rich, soaring arrangements that her band contribute. The album in its full-band release is undoubtedly one of Tiny Ruins’ finest. Intended as a companion piece rather than an alternative version, this solo release offers a special treat for the legions of Tiny Ruins fans who appreciate song-craft in its barest form. Tickets on sale from Cleere's on 056 7762573