More Power for young Kilkenny man in America

In just his fourth start on the highly competitive US college circuit, Kilkenny's Mark Power has enjoyed a major success.

The former Kilkenny CBS student won the individual title on Monday at the East Lake Cup, sinking a birdie putt at East Lake’s par-5 18th hole to shoot 5-under 67 and win by two shots.

Competing for Wake Forest University in Texas, his success as a freshman (first year) is very rare and comes after a change to a random putter he got from a box in the college locker room!