More Power for young Kilkenny man in America
Wins in what is only his fourth event
Mark Power, Kilkenny
In just his fourth start on the highly competitive US college circuit, Kilkenny's Mark Power has enjoyed a major success.
The former Kilkenny CBS student won the individual title on Monday at the East Lake Cup, sinking a birdie putt at East Lake’s par-5 18th hole to shoot 5-under 67 and win by two shots.
Competing for Wake Forest University in Texas, his success as a freshman (first year) is very rare and comes after a change to a random putter he got from a box in the college locker room!
