Kilkenny students among conferrees as IT Carlow begins conferring of over 3,000 awards

The first of eleven conferring ceremonies at Institute of Technology Carlow got under way this morning, which will see the conferring of over 3,000 awards over ten days across the Institute’s campuses and locations in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow, bringing its alumni close to 60,000 since its establishment almost 50 years ago.

Welcoming graduates, their guests and a broad range of stakeholders, Governing Body Chair John Moore commended graduates and staff for their contribution to the Institute and wished the new alumni well as “the future educators and innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists who will help shape the lives of this and future generations.” As Institute of Technology Carlow prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, he asked that they “remain in contact with the Institute and bring your expertise, insights and inspiration to the next generation of learners who choose Institute of Technology Carlow as the launch pad for their careers.”

Addressing conferees, the President of Institute of Technology Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, said no other occasion in our academic calendar is more meaningful as the Conferring of Awards and Prizes.

"Every award earned is a triumph of inspiration, perspiration and determination," she said.

"Every award is also a product of your faith in yourselves, and the faith, your families, friends and lecturers have placed in you. Our warmest congratulations to all our new graduates.”

Dr Mulcahy reminded the conferees that they are setting out to work in a world where “many of the jobs that will exist in 2025, do not exist today; where the average amount of jobs in one’s lifetime is now six - in six different companies - and where nothing can be taken for granted.”

As Institute of Technology Carlow fast approaches its 50th year anniversary in 2020, Dr Mulcahy highlighted last year’s achievements, including: reaching the halfway mark in its €150m capital development programme, the near completion of the 30-acre world-class South Sports Campus, and securing the International Athena SWAN Bronze Award under the expanded charter for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

Additional infrastructural capital projects are due to commence, including the new Advanced Science and Technology Building. The Institute is also in the process of establishing two new Enterprise Development Centres in the areas of FinTech and Product Design.

Dr Mulcahy spoke of the ongoing Technological University Project as “a project that we continue to prioritise and invest considerable time and resources in because we know that that this has the potential to further increase our contribution to the societies that we were created to serve. It continues to be a complex initiative with many moving and changing parts”.

While the recent announcement of investment by the Government is very welcome and will “help us implement key integration activities for this project”, Dr. Mulcahy added, “It is necessary that we continue to highlight the overall investment necessary to ensure a new unitary higher education organisation, upon which we can build and meet the increased needs and expectations of our regions and our country”.

Paying tribute to colleagues, Dr. Mulcahy said, “What has been critical to our success has been our people, who are the bedrock of our success. It is though their work that we continue to achieve our mission of empowering individuals to improve their lives, drive the creation of a strong economy and build stronger communities. I acknowledge and sincerely thank all colleagues for this.”