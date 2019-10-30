The Man In The Woman’s Shoes for Watergate Kilkenny

The Man In The Woman’s Shoes is a beautifully crafted piece of theatre that develops the story of Pat Farnon as he walks to town and back again. You can see it in the Watergate on Thursday, December 12.

It is a stunning piece, utterly simple and has played to wide acclaim all over the world.

Accomplished

Mikel Murfi, who wrote the play, is also the sole actor in this 75 minute performance. I have yet to see as accomplished a performance and look forward to seeing it again in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny.

Mikel is from Sligo but trained at Ecole Jacques Lecoq, Paris. His performances include Swan Lake, The Last Hotel and Ballyturk. His films include Intermission, Sweety Barrett, The Butcher Boy and Jimmy’s Hall. There are many more.

The show, like many Mikel is involved in, is a very physical one. Afterwards, I felt like I journeyed with him, became the characters he developed as one well drawn character merged into the next.

Talent

Mikel Murfi is a unique talent that graces our stages. The show is both funny and sad, but you will undoubtedly be moved and I urge you to book now and secure your seat.