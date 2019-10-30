Kilkenny medispa, Mint wins prestigious award

Recently named Medispa of the Year in the RSVP Beauty Awards 2019, Mint is the city’s only Medispa.

Located on Patrick Street, the knowledgeable and friendly team in Mint are passionate about client care and serious about skin.

Mint’s clinical department focuses on results-driven laser and skincare treatments. Using the Candela GentleMax Pro Laser (the only one of it’s kind outside Dublin), Mint provides laser hair removal, pigmentation removal and thread vein removal. The laser hair removal treatment is hugely popular with both female and male clients, and is carried out in a private area of the clinic. Skin issues such as acne, congestion, sun damage, redness/rosacea, ageing and more, are treated with a range of AlumierMD Skin Peels, Rejuvapen micro-needling and Dermalogica facials. Free consultations are available for all clinical treatments.

New to Mint this year is the Bio Penta five-modality treatment. Mint is the first Medispa in Ireland offering this advanced treatment which allows therapists to perform layered skincare and facial treatments to address even the most challenging skin conditions.

Choose from the Bio-Penta Infusion Facials which offer intense repair depending on your skin’s needs, or opt for the Bio-Penta Ultimate Facial which is a celebrity favourite. It’s quite literally like a line-smoothing, skin-firming filter for your face and ideal before a big event, special occasion or wedding day. Fully tailored to your skin’s needs, this treatment features microsonic cleansing, hydrodermabrasion exfoliation and ultrasonic product penetration. It also incorporates microcurrent toning to improve facial architecture by energizing, lifting and firming the skin.

Mint's full range of services also include massage, body treatments, waxing and more. Visit www.mintkilkenny.com to view all treatments available.

Contact info:

056 7712579

hello@mintkilkenny.com