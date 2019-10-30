Prosecutions imminent following two separate seizures of cannabis in Kilkenny City

A suspect is due to appear in court followed a raid by gardaí on a house in Kilkenny City on Monday.

A house was searched under warrant. Detectives seized cannabis, with an estimated street value of €620 and €2200 in cash, which gardaí suspect is the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

In a separate incident yesterday gardaí on patrol at the Peace Park Kilkenny City stopped and searched a male under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Cannabis, a knife and weighing scales were seized.

Prosecutions are to follow in relation to both incidents.