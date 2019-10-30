Something for all ages and tastes at Hallowe’en in Kilkenny

Kilkenny has some spooky celebrations up its sleeves with fun for all ages and interests this week.​

There’s some pumpkin picking and fun at The Folly Guesthouse to the end of this month.​ While across this week a Hallowe’en camp is unfolding at The Watershed with swim or multi-activity options available.​

Also for the younger ones there’s Hallowe’en story time at Loughboy Library from 11.30am on Thursday followed by a Halloween Hullabaloo at the Market Cross Shopping Centre with a special festive fun-filled magic show titled Jackula at the Watergate Theatre from 2pm on Friday.​

From Thursday through to Saturday at 8pm nightly there are Halloween Torchlight Tours which have been organised by the Medieval Mile Museum.

MUSEUM

Covering 800 years of history, you can expect a knight lost in time, a witch-hunting bishop and more as a costumed guide leads you through the ancient burial vaults and monuments in just under an hour. ​

Plenty of parties too set to take place while trick ‘r’ treating can be enjoyed by all.​

Then transport yourself to 1800s Paris at one of Kilkenny’s oldest buildings this Halloween night. St Canice’s Cathedral will on Thursday host a special screening of the 1925 silent film Phantom of the Opera with a live score performed by resident Director of Music Bartosz Thiede on the organ.

It will be shown from 7:30pm with proceeds helping with the funding of a new choral music festival which will be held during Holy Week 2020.​