Mooncoin student scoops prestigious biotech award

A student from Mooncoin has scooped a prestigious award from Regeneron, the largest scale bulk biologics productions facility in Ireland.

Aoife Walsh took home a biotech award from the 2019 Regeneron Ireland College Awards, in collaboration with the University of Limerick (UL). She is currently pursuing a degree in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering.

The awards were announced last week at an event in Regeneron’s Industrial Operations and Production Supply (IOPs) facility in Limerick. To participate in the award students submitted a presentation on a specific topic related to their academic course. The shortlisted candidates were invited to present their findings to a group of senior Regeneron managers who selected the winners.

The annual awards acknowledge outstanding research projects which are presented by selected students pursuing degrees in science and engineering. The winning students are awarded a generous bursary to support their studies and a paid placement at Regeneron to further their careers in STEM.

“These awards give students an extremely advantageous opportunity to learn from the best and get a world class experience in a company that is right on our doorstep,” said Dr Witold Kwapinski, Chemical and Biochemical course Director at the University of Limerick.

"Our collaboration with Regeneron provides students to pursue meaningful roles that fully utilises their scientific and engineering knowledge and gives them the opportunity to reach their maximum potential.”